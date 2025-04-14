Puneet Malhotra Joins Personetics as Chief Revenue Officer

Malhotra's experience as a growth leader will fuel Personetics' global expansion in the new Cognitive Banking era

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Personetics, the Cognitive Banking company that is transforming the way banks build and monetize customer relationships, announced today that Puneet Malhotra has joined the organization as Chief Revenue Officer. He is responsible for Personetics' global sales operations, overseeing leading global banking brands across 30 countries and serving 150 million active monthly end-users. Previously, Malhotra ran Digital Banking Sales at NCR Voyix and Global Sales at VSoft Corporation.

Malhotra is a forward-thinking technology executive with extensive experience in the banking and fintech sectors and a proven track record of driving business expansion through skilled sales leadership and client engagement. Renowned for his ability to align business strategy with client objectives, Malhotra has spearheaded initiatives that have guided financial institutions through their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to compete more effectively in a rapidly changing environment.

Malhotra joins Personetics at a time when the financial services industry is grappling once again with a seismic shift driven by evolving technology and consumer expectations. With global technology leaders like Amazon and Apple setting new standards for highly responsive, customer-centric relationships, banks are facing increasing pressure to adapt or risk losing customers to competitors that integrate financial wellness with proactive, needs-based engagement. In a recent survey, 84% of consumers indicated they would consider switching banks to access these types of services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Puneet to our leadership team. His expertise in sales management and global strategy is essential as the market transitions to the Cognitive Banking era," said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics. "Puneet's experience and leadership will strengthen our capacity to help financial institutions drive greater customer loyalty and increase product sales by utilizing technology that integrates financial wellness with needs-based selling."

"I am excited to join Personetics at this pivotal moment for the industry," said Puneet Malhotra. "I look forward to accelerating the company's growth by building upon its leadership in Cognitive Banking and assisting financial institutions in achieving tangible results from deploying a platform that delivers an exceptional customer experience."

About Personetics

Personetics, the Cognitive Banking company, is the global leader in transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships by enabling them to dynamically respond to consumers' evolving financial needs with contextual and highly relevant insights, making them smarter about their money and eager to act. The AI-powered SaaS platform allows financial institutions to boost customer engagement and satisfaction, resulting in increased digital adoption and sales conversions. Personetics supports 150 million customers across 35 global markets and serves leading financial institutions. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://personetics.com

