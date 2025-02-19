Personetics Appoints Jody Bhagat to President Global Banking, Broadening the Company's Global Strategy

As President Global Banking, Bhagat will be involved in developing the company's global strategy and ensure its offerings align with industry trends and the banking sector's evolving needs. He will also foster bank C-suite relationships, supporting Personetics' reputation as a trusted partner.

With over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, Bhagat has held leadership positions at major American banks, including U.S. Bank, Citizens Bank, and Wells Fargo, and previously served as a partner at McKinsey & Company.

"Jody has been an invaluable asset in North America, and now he will expand his influence globally," said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics. "He is a thought leader in the industry who will ensure that banks receive maximum value from Personetics' solutions."

Jody Bhagat commented on his appointment, stating, "I am thrilled to expand my role globally, building on the team's successes in North America. The banking industry is undergoing significant change in key global markets, and Personetics is poised to help leading banks drive deeper and more profitable customer relationships."

About Personetics

Personetics is the global leader in transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships by enabling them to dynamically respond to consumers' evolving financial needs with contextual and highly relevant insights, making them smarter about their money and eager to act. The AI-powered SaaS platform allows financial institutions to boost customer engagement and satisfaction, resulting in increased digital adoption and sales conversions. Personetics supports 150 million customers across 35 global markets and serves leading financial institutions. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://personetics.com.

Media contact:

Ellery Smith

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623197/Jody_Bhagat.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537034/Personetics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Personetics

Tel: +1 845-243-1038