Cozy Up with Paris Baguette's Winter Lineup of New Sweet-and-Salty Caramel Pretzel Treats

Guests can add a touch of comfort to their winter days with salted caramel pretzel delights and savoury creations, available now at Paris Baguette bakery-cafés.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery-café, is inviting guests to cozy up this winter season with its new lineup of Salted Caramel Pretzel treats, featuring decadent pastries and comforting beverages that deliver the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavours.

"As we step into the new year, we're bringing the coziness of the season to our guests with a new sweet-and-salty lineup of Salted Caramel Pretzel treats," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "These handcrafted pastries and beverages are designed to bring indulgence and warmth to winter days and invite guests to savour every moment this season."

Sweet Meets Salty: Salted Caramel Pretzel Arrives for Winter

Paris Baguette's newest creations satisfy guests' sweet and salty cravings! From salted caramel pretzel-infused flaky pastries to cozy sips, Paris Baguette's new lineup brings an exciting mix of trending flavours and textures -- adding a bright, unexpected lift to those long winter days.

Available now through March 3:

Salted Caramel Pretzel Croissant Crisp: Decadent croissant crisp pressed to perfection, covered in salted caramel and topped with crunchy pretzel pieces

Decadent croissant crisp pressed to perfection, covered in salted caramel and topped with crunchy pretzel pieces Salted Caramel Pretzel Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with pastry cream, topped with salted caramel and crunchy pretzel pieces

Round croissant filled with pastry cream, topped with salted caramel and crunchy pretzel pieces Salted Caramel Pretzel King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with custard cream, dipped in salted caramel and topped with pretzel pieces and powdered sugar

Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with custard cream, dipped in salted caramel and topped with pretzel pieces and powdered sugar Salted Caramel Pretzel Tart: Salted caramel and pretzel pieces layered in a buttery tart shell

Salted caramel and pretzel pieces layered in a buttery tart shell Salted Caramel Pretzel Latte: Rich espresso swirled with salted caramel sauce and milk of choice, drizzled with more caramel and topped with a pretzel, available hot or iced

Rich espresso swirled with salted caramel sauce and milk of choice, drizzled with more caramel and topped with a pretzel, available hot or iced Salted Caramel Pretzel Cold Brew: Cold brew sweetened with salted caramel sauce, topped with sweet cream, caramel drizzle, and a pretzel

Cold brew sweetened with salted caramel sauce, topped with sweet cream, caramel drizzle, and a pretzel Salted Caramel Pretzel Matcha Latte: Matcha swirled with salted caramel sauce and milk of choice, drizzled with more caramel and topped with a pretzel, available hot or iced

Additional Cozy Delights

Guests can elevate their savoury moments this season with two menu additions including:

Quiche Lorraine: A classic French quiche made with bacon, egg, and cheese

A classic French quiche made with bacon, egg, and cheese Sourdough Tuna Melt Sandwich: Classic tuna salad covered in melted American cheese on toasted sourdough

Something for Everyone: Signature Catering for Every Occasion

From morning meetings to team lunches, Paris Baguette's Signature Catering offers breakfast and lunch boxes designed to make gatherings feel effortless, now with thoughtfully curated options for a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-friendly, vegan, and vegetarian choices.

Ordering is available through Paris Baguette's online catering platform at parisbaguette.com/catering, where guests can browse the menu, place their order, and schedule delivery. This season, guests can enjoy these exclusive catering offers:

1/8 - 2/8: Free beverage tote when you spend $199 or more using promo code TOTE26 *

Free beverage tote when you spend $199 or more using promo code TOTE26 2/23 - 3/15: Free delivery when you spend $250 or more using promo code DELIVERY26*

New Year, New Rewards: Seasonal Perks for PB Rewards Members

PB Rewards members can brighten the new year with sweet deals and savings, including a tasty National Croissant Day perk:

1/5 - 1/27: Salted Caramel Pretzel Challenge: Purchase any 5 Salted Caramel Pretzel items for 50 bonus points

Purchase any 5 Salted Caramel Pretzel items for 50 bonus points 1/5 - 1/25: Fuel your New Year: $3 Medium Latte or Cold Brew **

$3 Medium Latte or Cold Brew 1/30: National Croissant Day: Free plain croissant with any purchase

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.ca/rewards/

*Online Catering Offer Only.

**Reoccurring offer every week, valid 1 time per week; Runs Monday – Sunday each week.

***Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

