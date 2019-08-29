CUSTOMIZATION STUDIO AND TECH-DRIVEN ENGAGEMENT ZONES PROVIDE CONSUMERS A SHOPPING EXPERIENCE UNLIKE ANYTHING THEY'VE SEEN BEFORE

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- PUMA opens the doors to its first-ever North American flagship store today, located at 609 Fifth Avenue in New York City. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and products, the store showcases an immersive PUMA brand space—offering consumers a unique shopping experience through innovative sports engagement zones, a customization studio and digitally connected offerings. The store features 18,000 square feet of interactive retail space spanning two floors, with state-of-the-art double-height storefronts across 160 feet of wraparound frontage.

PUMA’S new NYC flagship store seamlessly integrates technology, art, and music for a one-of-a-kind retail experience

"PUMA is thrilled to open its first flagship in New York City, in a prime Manhattan location, that will allow us to connect with both our U.S. and international customers," said Bjoern Gulden Chief Executive Officer of PUMA SE. "I believe investing in this new store—in one of the fastest paced cities in the world—will help us in our pursuit to be the fastest sports brand in the world. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of sports, fashion and technology, and this store is the latest manifestation of that commitment."

PUMA has partnered with renowned artists and designers to bring its exclusive PUMA x YOU customization studio to the store. Consumers can customize and personalize PUMA footwear, apparel and accessories using paints, dips, dyes, patchwork, embroidery, 3D-knitting, laser printing, pinning, material upcycling, and many other creative mediums. New artist residencies begin every two weeks — including collaboration partners like Sue Tsai , BWOOD, Maria Jahnkoy, Même. and Pintrill, with additional artists announced later this year.

, BWOOD, Maria Jahnkoy, Même. and Pintrill, with additional artists announced later this year. Beginning Labor Day weekend with the kings of customization, the store will launch Chinatown Market University, where store patrons will be able to customize their PUMA apparel, footwear and accessories using Chinatown Market's state-of-the-art printing technology. The Chinatown Market team will also be teaching classes around various DIY and customization methods to help inspire the next generation of creatives. Beyond the flagship store, Chinatown Market University, a program being launched in collaboration with PUMA, will pop up in various forms through 2020.

Highlighting PUMA's longstanding commitment to motorsports, consumers can hop into professional-grade F1 racing simulators and virtually race down the streets of New York City — the same ones the company's brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen use to train when they're not on the track.

— the same ones the company's brand ambassador and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver use to train when they're not on the track. If soccer is more their speed, consumers can test the latest PUMA boots on the in-store simulator that mimics the pitch of San Siro Stadium, all the while being virtually coached by PUMA brand ambassadors and professional footballers Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku.

Within PUMA's new store, customers can view products in alternate colors and styles through iMirror by NOBAL placed throughout the store. Mirror allows RFID product to bring up alternative selections based on the item the consumer tries on. In addition, consumers can press a button to notify an associate they need help at the mirror and sign up for in-store events.

Consumers can kick back and enjoy the stadium seating and large screen NBA2K gaming experience in the basketball zone as well. The basketball zone is also going to feature state-of-the-art technology including QR codes located on all products.

"PUMA continues to see solid growth within North America and this new store reaffirms our commitment to this important market," said Bob Philion, President of PUMA North America. "From visitors that come to experience this iconic city, to lifelong New Yorkers, we're excited to open our doors in a vibrant and diverse community that aligns with our 'Forever Faster' mentality."

Throughout the year, the New York flagship will also feature exclusive collections designed by select brand ambassadors and athletes, and host unique events and experiences authentic to New York City. The flagship store will carry the full range of PUMA products including lifestyle, basketball, motorsport, golf, performance, soccer and kids.

Consumers can experience the store's unique offerings during the grand opening weekend, August 29 through September 2, with events which include in-store performances, fitness activations and exclusive opening weekend merchandise.

The PUMA Fifth Avenue store will be open Monday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information please visit puma.com.

