THETFORD MINES, QC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Pultrall Inc., the North American manufacturer of V-ROD® fiberglass rebar, a leader in composite concrete reinforcement solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new production facility in Edon, Ohio. This 127,000-square-foot facility is primarily dedicated to the manufacturing of V-ROD fiberglass rebar and significantly increases the company's production capacity, enabling Pultrall to meet the growing demand for products compliant with the Build America Buy America (BABA) program.

Implemented in 2021, the BABA program places American workers and the U.S. economy at the core of federally funded infrastructure projects. By requiring products be manufactured in the United States and contain at least 55% domestic components, the program aims to secure supply chains and strengthen the national industrial base.

Previously exempt from certain provisions, V-ROD was formally required to comply with Build America Buy America (BABA) requirements as of October 2025. With the acquisition of the Edon facility, U.S. production capacity for V-ROD fiberglass rebar has increased and now fully meets market requirements, strengthening the product's strategic position in the U.S. infrastructure market.

"A growing portion of our revenue now comes from projects subject to BABA requirements," said Bernard Drouin, President and CEO of Pultrall Inc. "It is essential for us to offer a compliant V-ROD product to support our growth and protect our market share. The Edon facility allows us to do exactly that."

The opening of the Edon plant marks a major milestone for Pultrall. Once fully ramped up, the facility will double the company's V-ROD fiberglass rebar production capacity and create more than 60 new jobs.

Pultrall also announced that its Thetford Mines production facility will undergo significant expansion. A new 10,000-square-foot V-ROD fiberglass rebar production unit wil be operational in spring 2026. "These projects are part of our expansion plan initiated in 2023 with the acquisition of Fiberglass Innovations in Illinois, further strengthening our position as the leading manufacturer of fiberglass rebar in the North American market," concluded Bernard Drouin.

Pultrall Inc. is the manufacturer of V-ROD® fiberglass rebar, composite reinforcement solutions, and pultruded profiles serving the infrastructure and transportation sectors. Renowned for its innovation and product quality, Pultrall is committed to sustained growth and industrial leadership across North America.

