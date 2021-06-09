Pukaskwa National Park officially kicks off the 2021 visitor season

Beginning June 11, Pukaskwa National Park is pleased to welcome visitors for the 2021 visitor season. Visitors are reminded to follow outdoor etiquette including respecting any closures and restrictions, yielding to oncoming users in narrow spaces, properly disposing of any garbage, and, of course, following all hygiene rules.

The health and safety of visitors, employees and all Canadians are of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Before visiting, there are a few things that everyone should remember:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before you travel.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before you travel. Follow travel restrictions and respect the guidance of public health experts. We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep one another safe. It is important to always follow travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep one another safe. It is important to always follow travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas. Make safe choices. Choose activities that correspond with your level of experience in order to avoid injury and/or getting lost and help minimize the demands placed on emergency response, search and rescue teams, and on the health care system.

Choose activities that correspond with your level of experience in order to avoid injury and/or getting lost and help minimize the demands placed on emergency response, search and rescue teams, and on the health care system. Be self-sufficient . Pack a kit that includes extra hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap, masks or face coverings, garbage bags and a tablecloth. You should be prepared to bring your own water and food.

. Pack a kit that includes extra hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap, masks or face coverings, garbage bags and a tablecloth. You should be prepared to bring your own water and food. Leave no trace . Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you.

. Help us keep this special place clean by using appropriate garbage containers or by taking all your garbage with you. Respect wildlife. Learn more about the wildlife in the park before you visit, remember to never feed wildlife, always give them space, maintain a clean campsite, respect closures and speed limits, and keep your dog on a leash at all times.

Further information and tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit are available on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/securite-safety/covid-19-info/covid-19-visite-visit.

Quotes

"Over the past year, so many Canadians have benefited from the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature. I too have taken every opportunity to get outside. National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas offer countless opportunities for Canadians to safely connect with nature and history while following the guidance of public health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. I am looking forward to the 2021 visitor season as Parks Canada places allow us to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories close to home at Pukaskwa National Park."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are truly lucky to have Pukaskwa National Park in our neighbourhood. It gives everyone a way to experience the beauty of Northern Ontario. When restrictions ease, I hope everyone has a chance to visit the park and see the beauty of Pukaskwa first-hand."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North

"For Parks Canada, the health and wellbeing of visitors, employees, and all Canadians are of the utmost importance. The Parks Canada team is working extremely hard to provide a safe, clean, and healthy experience at Pukaskwa National Park and everyone can play an important role. Visitors should make every effort to plan ahead, respect travel restrictions, follow the guidance of public health experts, make safe choices, and leave no trace when visiting outdoor spaces. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable 2021 visitor season for all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Pukaskwa National Park is Ontario's only wilderness national park, boasting over 1,800 km 2 of pristine and rugged wilderness.

only wilderness national park, boasting over 1,800 km of pristine and rugged wilderness. Six electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use at Pukaskwa National Park; four in the day-use parking area and two at the administration building.

The Parks Canada app makes trip planning for first-time visitors to Parks Canada locations across the country even simpler. Visitors can now find Learn-to Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

