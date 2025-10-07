PUDO and GoLocker Unite to Move New York Forward with Smarter Deliveries, Seamless Returns, and a New Era of Urban Logistics

Setting the standard for cities everywhere, the hybrid model of lockers and staffed points delivers convenience for New Yorkers and efficiency for retailers and carriers

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - New York's delivery landscape is getting an upgrade. PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO) and GoLocker today announced a landmark partnership, combining GoLocker's rapidly expanding smart locker and distribution network with PUDO, one of North America's largest independent e-commerce pickup and drop-off networks. This collaboration provides the residents of New York a unique blend of secure package pickup and return options, while helping carriers and merchants reduce the high costs of first and last-mile deliveries without sacrificing consumer convenience. More than a signal of what's possible, this partnership sets a new standard for how cities can reimagine deliveries and returns by building logistics systems that are smarter, more sustainable, and designed for the realities of modern urban life.

E-commerce growth is straining legacy logistics in major metros: U.S. return rates hover around 17% , totaling $890 billion in returned goods in 2024 alone. New York City sees 80% of households ordering at least one package per week with package theft, failed drop-offs and deliveries, and messy return processes frustrating shoppers and draining retailers. According to the World Economic Forum , cities are struggling to adapt: delivery volumes could drive a 60% rise in vehicle numbers by 2030 and make deliveries responsible for up to 13% of urban transport emissions.

"E-commerce has become a defining part of modern city life, and with it comes the opportunity to rethink how deliveries and returns work for everyone," said Nigel Thomas, Founder of GoLocker. "At GoLocker, we've built New York City's trusted distribution and access point network to give residents a safe, simple, and reliable way to manage packages. By partnering with PUDO, we're revolutionizing first and last-mile logistics by creating a seamless, integrated solution that transforms how retailers and consumers experience package delivery and returns. Together, we're not just moving packages - we're moving the entire industry forward."

GoLocker has been meeting these challenges head-on. Founded to make package management simple, secure, and accessible for every New Yorker, GoLocker has rapidly expanded across New York City and is on track to reach 1,000 locations by the 2026 holiday season. With a technology-driven, community-first approach, the company has eliminated missed deliveries, reduced package theft, and created a seamless experience for both consumers and carriers. GoLocker's growth reflects its innovative model of embedding lockers into everyday neighborhood hubs, from residential complexes to local businesses, making package management frictionless and sustainable.

Known for simplifying parcel returns and improving convenience, PUDO operates a network of almost 2,000 staffed retail points across Canada and the U.S., ranging from convenience stores and pharmacies to large national retailers. Its network infrastructure is supported by software that integrates with shippers, making locations easily visible and accessible to shoppers. In addition, PUDO's established relationships with retailers, couriers, and 3PLs ensure parcels can be seamlessly picked up and dropped off, creating a proven model for last-mile delivery that provides a low-cost alternative to the traditional couriers. When paired with GoLocker's rapidly growing locker network, PUDO's system makes the partnership more scalable and uniquely positioned to serve dense urban markets.

"This partnership is about building the next generation of e-commerce delivery options for shoppers in densely populated areas like NYC that are safe, easy to use and convenient to access," said Elliott Etheredge, CEO of PUDO Inc. "This partnership delivers two big wins. First, it expands our PUDOpoint footprint in one of the most important markets in the country, making our solution even more convenient for New Yorkers. Second, it puts PUDO at the forefront of next-generation last-mile delivery in dense cities, creating a unique, unmatched service offering that benefits consumers, retailers, and carriers alike."

What This Means:

For Retailers and Carriers: Lower delivery costs, faster returns, better data to plan routes, and happier customers.

For New Yorkers: More choice - pick up from a locker on your block at midnight, or drop off a return at your corner store on your lunch break.

For Cities: A model that reduces congestion, cuts emissions, and proves logistics can keep pace with modern life.

To learn more about GoLocker and PUDO, please visit golocker.com and pudopoint.com.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO, Inc. (CSE: PDO; OTCQB: PDPTF) operates one of North America's largest e-commerce pickup and drop-off networks supporting almost 2,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Its technology and network of PUDOpoint Counters help solve the last-mile problem for e-commerce returns and missed deliveries. PUDO connects retailers, couriers, and consumers through a secure, convenient parcel ecosystem providing a cost-effective solution for shippers that is also convenient for shoppers.

About GoLocker

GoLocker is New York City's dedicated distribution and access point provider. By leveraging intelligent locker systems, GoLocker provides secure and convenient delivery and returns solutions for retailers, carriers, and consumers. With a mission to make package management safe, secure, and simple, GoLocker has rapidly expanded across the five boroughs, embedding lockers in community hubs to eliminate missed deliveries, reduce theft, and support more sustainable urban logistics. Learn more at golocker.com.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, such as statements regarding estimated revenues from new contracts, increased parcel volume, activation and implementation of PUDO's technology and possible future expansions of PUDO's operations. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions concerning PUDO's ability to integrate its new customers into its network and successfully execute on its new and existing contracts. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, without limitation, uncertainties with respect to service implementation, the economic results of the relationship on the operations of the Company, changes in general economic, market, or business conditions, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

SOURCE PUDO Inc.

Media Contact: For PUDO: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409 | [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Admin Director, 1 (905) 507-7412 | [email protected]; For GoLocker: Liang Zhao, [email protected], 1- 505-720-693