CAMPBELLTON, NB, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge and Salmon Boulevard, following the public notice issued on September 2.

The closures were originally scheduled from Tuesday, September 9, to Tuesday, September 30. The period for these closures has been extended by 1 month. The extended closures are required to carry out additional maintenance work. The updated schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 9 , to Friday, October 31

During this period, daytime or nighttime lane closures with alternating traffic may be encountered. Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have 1 sidewalk open at all times. Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html