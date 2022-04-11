GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the pathway behind the Centre Block and the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill, which were closed for the winter season, will reopen on April 14, depending on weather conditions.

The Queen Victoria Monument and area, located on the west side of the Centre Block, will also reopen. We ask that all visitors follow local public health guidelines when visiting Parliament Hill and the surrounding area.

