OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada would like to inform pedestrians that the pathway and stairway behind the Centre Block, along with the Queen Victoria Monument and surrounding area on the west side of the Centre Block, has been closed for the winter season.

These closures are implemented for health and safety reasons. All impacted areas will reopen in the spring.

