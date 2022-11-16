GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the pathway behind the Centre Block and the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill are now closed for the winter. The Queen Victoria Monument and area, located on the west side of the Centre Block, will also be closed for the season.

This seasonal closure is for health and safety reasons. The stairway and pathway will reopen in the spring.

