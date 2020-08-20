During this period, all lanes to Ottawa and Gatineau will be closed approximately twice per hour. Flagpersons will control traffic by performing slowdowns or short-duration restraints. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. However, emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross the bridge.

Sidewalks will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of inspections.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

