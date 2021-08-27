KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of short-duration delays on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

Monday, August 30 , to Thursday, September 2 , from 11:30 pm to 6 am

During this period, no lanes will be closed. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes due to prolonged test lifts.

Marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

