Public Notice - Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador

Public Comments Invited on the Draft Regional Assessment Report

What is happening?

St. John's, NL, Oct. 1, 2024 The Committee for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador invite Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide comment on the draft Regional Assessment Report for Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador.

How can I participate?

The draft report can be read and comments submitted online by visiting the regional assessment's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84343).

Submit your written comments in either official language until 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the regional assessment file.

Participants who wish to ask a question, or provide their input in a different format, can contact the Committee by writing to [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Following the comment period, all feedback received will be considered in developing the final report for the regional assessment. The final report will be submitted to the federal and provincial ministers by January 23, 2025. The Ministers will make it available on the Registry.

What is the regional assessment?

The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador assigned an independent committee to conduct the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador in March 2023. The goal of this assessment is to help inform future project-specific federal impact assessments and decisions for wind projects in offshore areas around Newfoundland and Labrador.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact Nancy Macdonald, Communications Manager, at [email protected] or by calling 343-572-0993.