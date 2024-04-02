PUBLIC NOTICE - Pathway on Parliament Hill to reopen for pedestrians Français

GATINEAU, QC, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the pathway behind the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, which was closed for the winter season, will reopen on April 5, depending on weather conditions.

The Queen Victoria Monument and area, located on the west side of the Centre Block, will also reopen.

The stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill will remain closed until October 2024 due to the ongoing rehabilitation work by the National Capital Commission.

