HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists and pedestrians of the full closure of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Monday, September 11 , to Sunday, September 17 , from 8 pm to 6 am

During this period, all lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions and the sidewalks will also be closed. Marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]