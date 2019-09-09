Public Notice - Ottawa-bound lane closure on Alexandra Bridge

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Sep 09, 2019, 14:16 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of the Ottawa-bound lane closure on the Alexandra Bridge to accommodate the 2019 Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign 5-km Walk/Run/Roll during the following period:

  • Tuesday, September 10, from 12 to 1:30 pm
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
The boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

