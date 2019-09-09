Public Notice - Ottawa-bound lane closure on Alexandra Bridge
Sep 09, 2019, 14:16 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of the Ottawa-bound lane closure on the Alexandra Bridge to accommodate the 2019 Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign 5-km Walk/Run/Roll during the following period:
- Tuesday, September 10, from 12 to 1:30 pm
The boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
Share this article