PUBLIC NOTICE - Macdonald-Cartier Bridge sidewalk closures to pedestrians and cyclists

GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that the Gatineau-bound sidewalk on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will be closed to accommodate maintenance work during the following period:

Saturday, June 15 , to Friday, June 28 , from 7 am to 5 pm

During this period, pedestrians and cyclists will be redirected to the Ottawa-bound sidewalk.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]; Real Property, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html