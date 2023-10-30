PUBLIC NOTICE - LaSalle Causeway closed to motorists

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the LaSalle Causeway will be closed to motorists for rehabilitation work during the following period:

Monday, November 6 , to Friday, November 10 , from midnight to 6 am

During this period, all lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]