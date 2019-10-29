Public notice - Lane reductions on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following period:

from Wednesday October 30 , at 10 pm , to Thursday, October 31 , at 6 am

During this period, one lane will remain open in both directions and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

These reductions will not impact cyclists or pedestrians or cause any interruptions to marine traffic.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

