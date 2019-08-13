Public Notice - Lane reductions on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of lane reductions on the LaSalle Causeway for inspection during the following periods:

Wednesday, August 14 , from 9 to 11:30 am , from 12:30 to 3:30 pm and from 7 pm to 6 am

Thursday, August 15 , from 9 to 11:30 am , from 12:30 to 3:30 pm and from 7 to 9 pm

Friday, August 16 , from 9 to 11:30 am , and 12:30 to 3:30 pm

Lanes will be reduced in both directions. One lane will remain open in both directions and with 2 flagpersons controlling traffic flow at all times. There will be no lane reductions during peak times in order to minimize disruptions. Motorist can expect minor delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians and the marine traffic will not be affected.

The schedule may change due to weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

