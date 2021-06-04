CAMPBELLTON, NB, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane reductions on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

from Monday, June 7 , to Sunday, June 20 , from 7 pm to 5 am

During this period, one lane will be kept open at all times in alternating directions. Motorists can expect short delays.

These reductions will not impact cyclists or pedestrians; one sidewalk will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

