Public Notice - Lane reductions on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge

HAMILTON, ON, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that one lane in each direction on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be closed for repair work during the following period:

Wednesday, June 5 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, one lane will remain open in both directions. There will be no lane reductions during peak times in order to minimize disruptions.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the lane reductions.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

