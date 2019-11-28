Public Notice - Lane Closures on the Alexandra Bridge Français
Nov 28, 2019, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for repair work during the following periods:
- From Friday, November 29, 2019 to Friday, December 20, 2019
- Weekends: starting Fridays, 7pm and will re-open Mondays, 6am
During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
