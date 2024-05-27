GATINEAU, QC, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following period :

Saturday, June 1 , to Sunday, June 2 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, at least one lane will remain open at all times to motorist traffic in each direction. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

