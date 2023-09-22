GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane closures towards Ottawa on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate construction work during the following period:

Tuesday, September 26 , from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

Alternate date: Wednesday, September 27 , from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

During this period, two lanes will remain open at all times to motorist traffic. One sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]