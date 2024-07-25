PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following period:

Sunday, July 28, from 7 am to 7 pm

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, 2 lanes will remain open at all times to motorist traffic in each direction. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Motorists can expect delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

