Public Notice - Lane closures on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

Friday, December 20 , from 9:30 am to 2 pm

One lane will remain open in both directions and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect minor delays.

There will be no impact on cyclists, pedestrians or marine traffic.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

