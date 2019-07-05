Public notice - Lane closures on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for inspections during the following periods:

Monday, July 8 , from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 to 9 pm

Tuesday, July 9 , from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 to 9 pm

Wednesday, July 10 , from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 to 9 pm

Thursday, July 11 , from 9 am to 4 pm and from 6 to 9 pm

One lane will be closed with alternating traffic directed by flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

These closures will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

