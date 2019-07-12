Public Notice - Lane Closures on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for annual maintenance during the following periods:

Monday, July 15 , to Thursday, July 18 , from 9 am to 4 pm , from 6 to 9 pm and from 10 pm to 6 am

Friday, July 19 , from 9 am to 12 pm

One lane will be closed, with alternating traffic directed by flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

Sidewalks will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, but they may need to use the alternative sidewalk of the bridge during sweeping operations.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

