Public Notice - Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Sep 23, 2021, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for inspection work during the following periods:

  • Wednesday, September 29, and Thursday, September 30, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada