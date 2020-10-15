Public Notice - Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, except on weekdays from 6 to 9 am and from 3 to 7 pm, during the following period:

  • from Monday, October 19, to Friday, November 27
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

