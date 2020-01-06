Public Notice - Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge
Jan 06, 2020, 14:02 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that both lanes on the Alexandra Bridge will be closed for maintenance work during the following period:
- Wednesday, January 8, from 9 am to 2 pm
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
