Public Notice - Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge Français
Oct 28, 2019, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for repair work during the following periods:
- From Wednesday, November 6, to Friday, December 20:
- Weeknights: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 pm to 6 am
- Weekends: From Friday at 7 pm to Monday at 6 am
During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
Share this article