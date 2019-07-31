Public Notice - Lane closure on J.C. Van Horne Bridge Français
Jul 31, 2019, 15:00 ET
CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that due to inspections, there will be lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge during the following periods:
- Thursday, August 1, from 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm
One lane will be closed, with alternating traffic directed by flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.
Sidewalks will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
Share this article