Public Notice - Lane closure on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that due to inspections, there will be lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge during the following periods:

Thursday, August 1 , from 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm

One lane will be closed, with alternating traffic directed by flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

Sidewalks will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

