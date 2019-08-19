Public Notice - Lane and sidewalk closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge Français
Aug 19, 2019, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists and pedestrians that there will be lane and sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to conduct inspections on the bridge as per the following schedule:
- Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21, from 9 am to 3 pm: 1 Gatineau-bound lane and sidewalk
- Thursday, August 22, and Friday, August 23, from 9 am to 3 pm: 1 Ottawa-bound lane and sidewalk
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of inspections.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
For further information: Information, Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
