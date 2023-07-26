GATINEAU, QC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of Alexandra Bridge that on August 2, 5, 9, 12, 16 and 19, the traffic lanes and the boardwalk will be closed and patrolled for safety measures during the event, Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, as per the following schedule:

from 7:30 to 10:30 pm : vehicle lanes closed to motorists

from 7:30 to 10:30 pm : boardwalk closed to pedestrians and cyclists

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the centre lane from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, and from 9:45 to 10:30 pm. Cyclists must dismount their bicycles when using the centre lane to cross the bridge.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]