PUBLIC NOTICE - Full closure of Burlington Canal Lift Bridge

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of a full closure of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for continuing work on a major rehabilitation project. The closure will take place during the following period:

Thursday, October 10 , from 9 am to 4 pm

During this period, the bridge will be fully closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Marine traffic will not be affected.

This full closure is required to remove all temporary traffic control infrastructure in order to fully open the bridge.

Following this closure, the bridge will be operational for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html