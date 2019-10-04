Public Notice - Frames removed at St. Andrews Lock and Dam

WINNIPEG, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to inform the general public that the frames at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam continue to be removed due to high water levels. This will cause increased flows downstream from the lock and dam and the lowering of river levels upstream from the dam. Because of increased flows and water levels, the frames will not be replaced this season.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red and Assiniboine Rivers and their tributaries are advised to protect their property.

Boaters and the general public are advised to use caution in high water situations.

The lock will remain open until the end of navigation season.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

