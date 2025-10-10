GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public of the following upcoming closures on the Chaudière Crossing to complete maintenance work on the Union Bridge and the Hull Causeway:

Tuesday, October 14, and Wednesday, October 15, from 9 am to 3 pm The cycling lane toward Ottawa will be closed

Wednesday, October 15, from 9 am to 3 pm The vehicular lane toward Gatineau will be closed The lane toward Ottawa will remain open to alternating traffic in both directions

Thursday, October 16, from 9 am to 3 pm The sidewalk will be closed



Chaudière Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Signage will be in place, and traffic control personnel will be on site.

The cycling lane toward Gatineau will remain open throughout the work to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists travelling in both directions. To ensure everyone's safety, cyclists will be required to dismount and walk their bikes when using this shared lane.

Motorists can expect minor delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)