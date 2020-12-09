Public Notice - Chaudiere Crossing closed to vehicular traffic

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Dec 09, 2020, 15:16 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Chaudiere Crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic for repair work during the following period:

  • from Friday, December 11, at 7 pm to Monday, December 14, at 5 am
During this period, access to pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted. However, they will be asked occasionally to use an alternate route when crossing.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

