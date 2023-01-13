GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

Wednesday, January 18 , from 5 am to 8 pm

Thursday, January 19 , from 5 am to 8 pm

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the crossing during these periods, but the sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

Please note that these closures could be canceled depending on the progress of the work. In addition, other closures could be added during the weekends in order to carry out work. Weekend closures will be communicated separately.

Commuters can stay informed about the work performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]