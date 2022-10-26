GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Chaudière Crossing will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic from Wednesday, October 26, at 8 pm to Thursday, October 27, at 5 am, from Thursday, October 27, at 8 pm to Friday, October 28, at 5 am, and from Friday, October 28, at 8 pm to Saturday, October 29, at 5 am, following the cancellation of these planned closures.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

