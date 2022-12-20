PUBLIC NOTICE - Cancellation of planned closure on bridge at St. Andrews Lock and Dam

LOCKPORT, MB, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will remain open to vehicular traffic from Thursday, December 29, at 7 pm to Friday, December 30, at 6 am, following the cancellation of a planned closure.

