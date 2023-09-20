GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Chaudière Crossing will remain open on Saturday, September 23, from 9 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure. The work on the crossing will now take place during a different period. An updated notice will be issued to inform users.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]