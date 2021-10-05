Public Notice - Cancellation of planned closure of Alexandra Bridge
Oct 05, 2021, 14:41 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic from October 5th to October 18th from 7 pm to 6 am following the cancellation of a planned closure as part of the structural steel replacement project.
The boardwalk will remain open at all times.
Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
Share this article