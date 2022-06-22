PUBLIC NOTICE - Cancellation of planned bridge closure to motorists at St. Andrews Lock and Dam

LOCKPORT, MB, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will no longer be closed to them for 1 night during the week of June 20, from 10 pm to 6 am, as the closure has already taken place.

Commuters can stay informed about the work performed on bridges and the resulting lane closures through our social media platforms.

