PUBLIC NOTICE - Canadian Navigable Waters Act: Crawley Creek bridge repair

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) hereby gives notice that an application has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act, for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said act, PSPC has deposited with the Minister of Transport, on the online Common Project Search registry and under registry number 9236, or under the Navigation Protection Program file number 2022-207809, a description of the following work, its site and plans:

Bridge repair work over Crawley Creek at the Canadian Coast Guard College, in front of lot number 1190, Westmount Road, Sydney, Nova Scotia B1R 2J6

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above-referenced number). If you do not have access to the internet, you can send your comments directly to:

Navigation Protection Program, Transport Canada

95 Foundry Street, 6th floor, Moncton, New Brunswick E1C 5H7

Transport Canada (TC) will not make your comments on a project available to the public on the online public registry. However, any information related to work is considered as unclassified public record and could be accessible upon legal request. As such, the information and records provided should not contain confidential or sensitive information. If you want to provide confidential or sensitive information that you think should not be made public, please contact TC before submitting it.

However, comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]