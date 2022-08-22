Public Notice - Call for Nominations: Technical Advisory Committee on Science and Knowledge

OTTAWA, ON , Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is seeking applications from individuals interested in becoming members of its Technical Advisory Committee on Science and Knowledge (the Committee). This process is to identify candidates to replace existing members whose terms expire in March 2023.

This Committee provides the Agency with expert advice on topics related to impact assessment, as well as regional and strategic assessment. These topics may include scientific, environmental, health, social, economic and gender issues, as well as Indigenous Knowledge.

The Committee's work is not specific to individual projects undergoing federal impact assessments. It focuses on areas such as operational policy and technical guidance to support implementation of the Impact Assessment Act.

Indigenous individuals interested in the Committee are encouraged to apply. The perspective of Indigenous Peoples on the Committee is important. The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, recognizing Indigenous rights and knowledge, and advancing Canada's commitment to reconciliation.

For information on eligibility criteria and the application process, please see the Call for Nominations.

Applications will be accepted until November 15, 2022 .

The Agency is also seeking nominations for its Indigenous Advisory Committee, which provides expert advice to the Agency's work with Indigenous Peoples in the development of a broad range of policies and guidance related to impact assessments. Please see the Indigenous Advisory Committee's Call for Nominations for more details.

For further information: For inquiries about this call for nominations, please contact the Agency at [email protected]