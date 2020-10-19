Public Notice - Bridge Closure on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of full bridge closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for emergency repair work during the following period:

From Friday, October 16 th @ 16:00 Hours until Tuesday, October 20 th @ 6:00 Hours

During this period, all lanes will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic in both directions. Marine traffic will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on Emergency Repair work being completed on schedule.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

